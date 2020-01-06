Officer lodges FIR, says revolver ‘missing’

cities

I am a govt employee and overburdened with work, hence can’t recall when I last saw the gun in my house, he says

LUCKNOW: An officer in the UP Stamp and Registration Department lodged an FIR at Gomti Nagar police station on Monday, stating that his licenced revolver was ‘missing’.

The complainant Ramanand Singh mentioned that he was overburdened with work and so he couldn’t remember when he last saw the firearm in his house.

He is a native of Gorakhpur whose permanent residence is in Vineet Khand of Gomti Nagar.

The police registered a case of theft, said Amit Kumar Dubey, SHO, Gomti Nagar.

Recently, the police had started firearms audit of licence holders, after which I scanned my home but could not find the revolver, stated Singh.

“I searched the revolver at all possible places but was not able to locate it. I am a government employee and overburdened with work, hence can’t recall when I last saw the gun in my house,” reads the complaint.