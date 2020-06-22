e-paper
Official apathy row: SOPs being modified in light of hot weather in Jammu, says Dr Jitendra

This comes after the public outcry over the alleged administrative apathy that led to the deaths of three men in four days in Jammu division

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:17 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said he has spoken to J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu and that the pandemic guidelines are being modified, keeping in view the hot weather conditions in Jammu division.

This comes after the public outcry over the alleged administrative apathy that led to the deaths of three men – two Kashmiri Pandits who died during the cremation of their relative in Jammu and a 47-year-old Kathua resident who passed away at a quarantine centre after testing negative for Covid-19 twice on Sunday.

“Spoken to L-G GC Murmu regarding the death of a person in quarantine centre at Kathua. Guidelines being immediately modified, keeping in view the severe heat conditions, so that no person is held back from going home at the earliest,” the minister posted on his Twitter handle.

Kathua district commissioner (DC) Dr O P Bhagat said, “Re-sampling of the deceased was done on Sunday and he was tested negative for the second time. His post-mortem was conducted on Monday by a board of doctors and thereafter cremated at his native place.”

The DC informed that the autopsy report was expected in a day or two.

Following the quarantine centre death on Sunday, the DC had ordered a magisterial probe and appointed ADC Atul Gupta, who is supposed to submit the report within 15 days.

Meanwhile, after Congress and National Conference opened a front against the administration following the three deaths due to alleged official apathy, senior BJP leaders called upon L-G Murmu on Monday and apprised him of various issues regarding the Covid-19 pandemic SOPs.

Led by J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta and party vice-president Dr Narinder Singh, the delegation demanded a judicial probe into the three deaths, ₹15 lakh ex-gratia and a government job each to their next of kin.

