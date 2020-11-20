e-paper
Oil-leak trick: ₹4.5 lakh stolen from factory owner’s SUV in Ludhiana

Two men on a scooter alerted the victim of oil leaking from his SUV and made off with his bag when he got down to examine the issue.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two men on a scooter stole a bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh in cash from a factory owner’s car by misleading him with the oil-leak trick.

As per complainant Saurav Singla, his paternal uncle, Bant Gupta, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, along with his driver, was heading towards his factory, Guru Kirpa Textile, in Sunder Nagar around 6.30pm on Thursday.

When they reached near Tips Hotel in Sunder Nagar in their Mitsubishi Pajero, two men on a scooter alerted him about oil leaking from the SUV.

On this, Gupta and his driver got off the vehicle to examine it, when the scooterists stole his bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and sped away.

Gupta noticed the theft when he got back inside the car and raised the alarm, but to no avail.

Investigating officer Shavinder Singh of Daresi police said they had registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code on Singla’s complaint.

He said they were checking footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the thieves and did not rule out the possibility of an insider’s job, as the thieves were aware that Gupta was travelling with cash.

