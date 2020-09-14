Okhla Bird Sanctuary to reopen for visitors after five months

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:26 IST

Noida: In what comes as good news for bird watchers and nature lovers, the district forest department is reopening the Okhla bird sanctuary for visitors from September 15, officials said.

The sanctuary, spread over 400 hectares, is home to about 350 species of birds and the only declared eco-sensitive zone of the district, was shut for visitors since past five months in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The sanctuary was closed in late March when the nation-wide lockdown was announced.

“We have decided to reopen the Okhla Bird Sanctuary from Tuesday. It was closed in March in wake of the nationwide lockdown. This was the first time the sanctuary had been closed for visitors for such a long time. We hope that nature lovers, especially birders, can enjoy their visits again, with better infrastructure,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest department (DFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said all precautions will be taken. Some surprises such as a high-resolution 360-degrees camera for real-time monitoring of birds, a new command centre, more shelters and sheds, including sitting areas and new signage highlighting the flora and fauna, also await visitors.

“There are some simple protocols, such as visitors will be scanned for temperature at the gates, their hands will be sanitised and there will be no entry without masks. We are also installing new signboards by Monday to remind visitors to keep their masks on and maintain social distancing,” said Arvind Mishra, range forest officer of Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

Speaking of the new infrastructure, officials said a new camera has been installed near the lake for monitoring waterbirds in the upcoming birding season of October 2020 to March 2021.

“The high-resolution IP speed dome camera, which has a capacity of optical zoom of 45 times and can do a full-sweep, 360 degrees view, has already been installed on a dedicated tower in the lake. This will give a live feed of the birds at the new control centre developed inside the sanctuary. We have completed all the infrastructural works and the display will be made functional from October 1. It was delayed due to the Covid-19,” said Srivastava.

The Sanctuary recorded 21,061 water-birds of 115 different species, as per the annual census undertaken by the forest department in February 2020 for the birding year of 2019-20.

Migratory birds start arriving in the sanctuary by October, while their strength reaches its peak by December. Their departure begins by March and by April-mid they are all back at their breeding grounds in central and north Asia.