On camera: Cop 'accidentally' fires at civilian at Amritsar shop, victim ‘serious’

In Punjab’s Amritsar, a cop has been suspended after he “accidentally” shot a person working at a mobile repair shop on Wednesday. CCTV footage from the shop reveals how the incident unfolded as the policeman was seen taking his pistol out and placing it on the counter and allegedly firing by mistake.

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar



The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

In the 50-second-long video, the police personnel seemed to be displaying his service gun to the person standing next to him. In this process, he kepts the gun on the counter and turned the side as he was showing something. Suddenly, there was a firing which hit another person in the shop, not seen in the video. Officials said that the injured person who is said to be serious was rushed to the hospital soon after.

"Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," news agency ANI quoted Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar.

The incident has garnered a lot of attention on social media as its video went viral. People are demanding action against the “unwarranted display” of the gun inside a mobile shop.

In a similar incident earlier this month, the victim succumbed to his injuries in Jammu and Kashmir when a policeman’s rifle went off. "On October 5 while on duty at Haal Pulwama, the rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police", tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police. A case was registered in the matter and the policeman was arrested.

