On their way back from Pak, two pilgrims held with 728gm opium at Attari-Wagah border

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The department of customs have arrested two pilgrims at Attari-Wagah border for carrying 728gm opium and 292gm poppy husk when they were coming back from Pakistan after attending the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations. The accused have been identified as Jarnail Singh and Baldev Singh.

At a press release here, Dipak Kumar Gupta, commissioner of custom, Amritsar, said, “The drug detection kit found the material they were carrying positive for opium.”

“IN all, 247 grams of opium and 292 grams of poppy husk were recovered from Baldev Singh. About 481 grams of opium was recovered from Jarnail,” he said.

During frisking by customs officials, a pocket diary was recovered from Baldev Singh, which contains suspicious phone numbers.

