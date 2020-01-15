Once in a lifetime moment for Capt Tanya’s proud parents as she becomes first Indian woman to lead Army Day parade

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:53 IST

As he watched his daughter, Captain Tanya Sher Gill lead the parade at the Army Day celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday, Surat Singh Sher Gill could not hold back his tears. It was one of the proudest moments of his life as a parent.

“I’m privileged to see my daughter reach thus far. It is not every day that a fauji gets such a chance (to lead the parade). This is a once in a lifetime moment. My daughter has been very fortunate,” said Sher Gill while talking to HT over the phone.

“My wife Lakhwinder and I got emotional when we watched Tanya lead the contingent. We are proud of her accomplishment,” he said.

Capt Tanya’s mother is a retired teacher, while her brother is settled in the US.

DREAM COME TRUE

Surat Singh, who retired as a Central Reserve Police Force commandant five years ago, said Tanya always dreamt of donning the army uniform one day.

“Her dream came true in 2017 when she passed out of Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai. She was the academy cadet adjutant. Wherever she has reached today, is all due to her hard work and dedication”, added her father.

“We look forward to her tying the knot with a defence personnel one day,” he said in a lighter vein.

“My father and grandfather have served in the army. My daughter is carrying forward the family legacy of serving the nation. I could not have asked for more,” he added.

Though the family belongs to Garhdiwala town, Tanya has mostly stayed in Mumbai and did her B Tech in electronics and communications from Nagpur University. Her present posting is at 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur.

HOSHIARPUR’S PRIDE

Meanwhile, those knowing the family said they were very happy for Tanya. Gurnam Singh, her father’s cousin, said though he had not met Tanya recently, he knew her to be bright.

Municipal councillor Rachhpal Singh said that Tanya had made the town proud.

District Sainik Welfare Board deputy director Col Dalvinder Singh said that it was another feather in the cap of the district that has a high number of serving and ex-servicemen.