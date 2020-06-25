e-paper
One dead, 34 test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

As many as 649 persons have tested positive so far, out of which 410 persons have been cured.

Jun 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On Wednesday, five more cases were reported from the containment zones of Model Town and Prem Nagar in the Field Ganj area.
A 65-year-old man from Gur Mandi, Jalandhar, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), while 34 others tested positive in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mustaq Ahmed. Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said Ahmed was brought to DMCH on June 19 following complaints of influenza-like illness and shortness of breath. “His condition continued to deteriorate and he was kept on ventilator support, but he died this afternoon,” said the doctor.

So far, 15 persons from other districts and states have died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana, while the virus has claimed the lives of 18 people from the district.

As many as 649 persons have tested positive so far, out of which 410 persons have been cured. There are 218 active cases in the district.

