One killed, two injured in clash between neighbours in Ghanaur

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:59 IST

A clash between neighbours turned for the worse when a 45-year-old was beaten to death and two others injured at Bhaghora village, in Ghanaur sub-division of Patiala, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Lal Singh, who worked as a security guard at a private company.

Two others also received bullet injuries and are presently undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh said that a brawl ensued between the neighbours over some old enmity at around 10am on Saturday.

As per statements of the deceased’s family, accused Dalbir Singh, 19, along with his father Jassa Singh and three relatives, attacked Lal Singh and assaulted him. “His family came to his rescue but Lal Singh died a few minutes after reaching home following the assault,” he said.

Ghanaur station house officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that enraged over the assault on his father, Lal Singh’s son Satnam Singh, 25, took out his father’s licensed .12 bore gun and opened fire at the opposite party.

“Two persons, identified as Karanbir Singh, 15, of Patran, and Tinku, 22, of Majaula village, both relatives of Dalbir, received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment,” the SHO said.

He added that the condition of both the injured is stated to be stable.

The SHO said that after preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that Lal Singh and Dalbir’s father Jassa Singh used to work as security guards at a private company near their village.

“Jassa took medical leave from the factory and deployed his son Dalbir in his place as a security guard. However, the company relieved Dalbir stating that he is underage to perform the said duty,” police said.

Police added that following this, Dalbir and his father Jassa accused the deceased of disclosing Dalbir’s age to the company’s management. “At this, they developed an enmity with the deceased and his family,” police said.

The SHO said that a case has been registered against Dalbir, his father Jassa, Karanbir, Tinku and one unidentified person under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He added that a cross case has also been registered against Satnam under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

“We have recorded statements of both the families and initiated a detailed inquiry into the matter. Further changes in the FIR

will be made after investigation,” he said.