Monday, Nov 04, 2019

One lakh stolen from bank account via online portal

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Two cases of cyber frauds have been lodged at Vimannagar and Yerawada police stations in the past forty-eight hours.

In the first case, a 39-year-old man from Vimannagar lodged a complaint stating that he was travelling to Mumbai from Pune when an unidentified cyber thief stole Rs 1 lakh from his bank account y using an online money transfer portal on October 5.

The investigation gathered the electronic trail after which the first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified persons on Sunday, police said. The police have booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

Man cheated of Rs 26,900 over body massage offer

In the second case, a 26-year-old Yerawada resident filed a complaint with the Yerawada police station stating that an unidentified woman sent an SMS on his mobile phone and offered a massage at affordable rates. He accepted the offer and deposited a total of Rs 26,900 in the bank account mentioned in the SMS. When there was no developments after depositing the money, the victim lodged a complaint. According to the police the crime took place on May 9, however, the complaint was registered on Sunday after the police took several months in tracing the digital trail.

Police Inspector Yunus Shaikh, of Yerawada police station is investigating the case. A case Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against unknown persons.

top news
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites 'outstanding issues'
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
'Mandate to sit in opposition but…', says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
Man storms revenue officer's office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
'How can you get parole': SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
Gujarat Dalit man stripped, beaten up after argument over spilled food
Gujarat Dalit man stripped, beaten up after argument over spilled food
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
