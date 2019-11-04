One lakh stolen from bank account via online portal

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:00 IST

PUNE Two cases of cyber frauds have been lodged at Vimannagar and Yerawada police stations in the past forty-eight hours.

In the first case, a 39-year-old man from Vimannagar lodged a complaint stating that he was travelling to Mumbai from Pune when an unidentified cyber thief stole Rs 1 lakh from his bank account y using an online money transfer portal on October 5.

The investigation gathered the electronic trail after which the first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified persons on Sunday, police said. The police have booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

Man cheated of Rs 26,900 over body massage offer

In the second case, a 26-year-old Yerawada resident filed a complaint with the Yerawada police station stating that an unidentified woman sent an SMS on his mobile phone and offered a massage at affordable rates. He accepted the offer and deposited a total of Rs 26,900 in the bank account mentioned in the SMS. When there was no developments after depositing the money, the victim lodged a complaint. According to the police the crime took place on May 9, however, the complaint was registered on Sunday after the police took several months in tracing the digital trail.

Police Inspector Yunus Shaikh, of Yerawada police station is investigating the case. A case Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against unknown persons.