One more Tablighi Jamaat attendee tests positive in Himachal’s Paonta Sahib, takes state Covid-19 count to 28

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:44 IST

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count has gone up to 28 with one more Tablighi Jamaat attendee testing positive in Paonta Sahib town.

“The patient from Paonta Sahib sub division in Sirmaur district was staying in a mosque and has a travel history to the Nizamuddin congregation,” additional health secretary, health, RD Dhiman said.

His test report was received around Wednesday midnight and he has been admitted to the nearest treatment centre.

Dhiman said that a total 128 samples were tested on Wednesday of which 127 were negative.

The Sirmaur district administration has sealed the village where the case was reported.

At present, Himachal Pradesh has 21 active cases, all of them Jamaat members.

Four patients have been shifted outside the state and two have recovered. One person had died of coronavirus disease in Kangra district on March 23.