One stretch of Kalyan skywalk is unsafe: Safety audit

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:48 IST

A preliminary safety audit report of Kalyan skywalk has found that one stretch of the skywalk, built 10 years ago, is in a dangerous state.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is awaiting the detailed report of the safety audit of the skywalk in western part of Kalyan city. The audit was carried out in May 2019 by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). The civic body spent ₹14 lakh for the audit.

“The preliminary report of the audit claims that one arm of the skywalk is unsafe. We need to have to look at the entire detailed audit of the skywalk to decide on repairing it. Within a week’s time, we will get the detailed report,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

The portion near Sadhna hotel in Kalyan (West) is unsafe.

“The detailed audit report will throw light on the problems. It will also have the structural report of the entire skywalk,” added Koli.

The civic body last took up the skywalk repair work in November 2018 for ₹15 lakh.

The skywalk in Kalyan (West) was built in 2009 by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at a cost of ₹60 crore and was opened to public in 2011.

As per the civic body, around 2 lakh commuters use the skywalk every day. Commuters use the stretch to reach Bail Bazar from the station.

“I use the skywalk as the road below is very congested. I avoid the crowded road below,” said Sandhya Rathod, 37, a commuter.

In May 2019, KDMC started the structural audit of the skywalk in association with IIT-B. The civic body shut one arm at a time for the audit.

In the past, portions of the skywalk have collapsed. A visually challenged man fell off the skywalk because the railings were missing.

“The skywalk is ill-maintained and filled with hawkers. No strict action is taken against miscreants occupying the skywalk for illegal activities,” said Ajay Shetty, 40, another commuter.

KDMC, which is planning SATIS (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) at Kalyan station under the smart city scheme, will also make modifications in the existing skywalk.

“We will chalk out measures for a safer skywalk,” said Koli.