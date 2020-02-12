One-third HSVP employees found absent in morning raids by CM’s flying squad

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:46 IST

Gurugram: A large number of employees of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) were found absent from their offices during the raids conducted by the chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday morning. Only 43 out of the 125 employees were found present at the HSVP’s Sector 14 office and estate office II in Sector 34, said flying squad officials, who started the raids at 9am and checked the records throughout the day.

The raids, carried out by two teams of the flying squad in the city, were part of the exercise carried out across the HSVP offices in the state.

The teams reached the offices at 9am and counted the number of employees that were present and after waiting for 15 minutes, restricted the entry of other employees. The officials said that the raiding teams collected the daily biometric attendance records for the past 10 to 15 days.

“The raids were conducted after several complaints were lodged by allottees. Many employees were found absent. We have taken the details and are matching them with the biometric data,” said Jitender Gahlawat, deputy superintendent of police, CID, who led the raiding teams.

Gahlawat, however, said that a number of HSVP support staff, who had marked present but were not found on the spot, were later able to prove that they were working in different offices. The raiding teams, which remained present at the HSVP offices throughout the day also interacted with a number of allottees and found that there was a lot of dissatisfaction regarding delivery of services.

“A large number of allottees told us about frequent delays in work, unnecessary obstructions and slow pace of work. We will prepare a detailed report in this regard and submit it to the CID headquarters for further action,” he said.

Another observation made by the flying squad teams was that records in the HSVP offices were maintained very shabbily and there was no proper upkeep. It also found that server for online transactions was not working, there was no complaint box or register, and CCTV cameras were not found to be operational.

When asked about the raids, Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said that he came to know about the checking while he was on an inspection in Sector 53. “I have earlier also asked the officials and staff to come on time and be punctual. These raids will send the right message to erring employees,” he said.

HSVP staffers, however, were not happy with the action initiated by the CM’s flying squad and said that instead of focusing on curbing corruption, the government was harassing employees. “We also work till late evening. There are frequent meetings that last till 8pm. This should also be considered. The raids should be conducted to stop corruption, but that is not happening,” said Akhil Sharma, president of an HSVP employees’ union in the city.