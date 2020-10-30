One-year-old falls into bucket of water, saved by Kalwa civic hospital after private hospitals refuse admission

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:07 IST

One-year-old Divya Yadav, who fell into a bucket of water accidentally and became unconscious on Tuesday, was saved by the doctors at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The Kalwa hospital provided timely treatment when most private hospitals refused to admit her on Thursday.

The Yadav family residing in Waghoba Nagar, Kalwa, was shocked when Divya fell into a bucket of water while playing in their house. “She was playing in the house and we did not realise when she went near the bathroom and fell into the bucket of water. We heard a splash and saw her head down in the bucket. We immediately took her out and saw that she was unconscious. Upon taking her to a private hospital, they refused to admit her and recommended that we take her to Thane Municipal Corporation’s Kalwa Hospital. The doctors there put her on oxygen support immediately and rescued my child,” said Umashankar Yadav, the child’s father.

As soon as the child was brought to Kalwa Hospital, the paediatric department took charge. The child was unconscious as water had entered her lungs through her mouth and nose.

“Her body was turning cold and blood circulation was not proper. We first removed the water from her lungs and provided oxygen support so that her body would start functioning normally. She responded well to our medical procedures and treatment. She is recuperating well now,” said Dr Vandana Kumavat, paediatrician, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Kalwa Hospital.