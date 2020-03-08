e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Online fraudsters get retd Air Marshal to send Rs 1 lakh to retd brigadier... for money to be siphoned off

Online fraudsters get retd Air Marshal to send Rs 1 lakh to retd brigadier... for money to be siphoned off

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A former Air Marshal has been duped of Rs 1 lakh in an online transaction dated November 15, 2019, for which an offence was registered on Sunday at the Kondhwa police station, against unidentified persons.

According to police, Air Marshal Sunil Sripad Soman (64) (retd), a resident of NIBM, received an email in the name of a friend, Brigadier Ajit Apte (retd).

Air Marshal Soman was asked to send Brig Apte Rs one lakh urgently in the email, claiming that Apte was on a trip to Turkey, according to police. The money was requested to be paid to a developer for buying building material.

Air Marshal Soman in his complaint stated: “Though I sent a cheque of Rs one lakh, my lawyer Dilip Melwani has pointed out that there was a problem with the signature and hence, the cheque could not be credited,” stated the complaint.

Police inspector (crime ) Mahadeo Kumbhar said that Air Marshal Soman, while replying to the email, credited Rs one lakh rupees in a PNB bank based in Gurgaon, by way of a NEFT transfer. 

On November 17 , 2019, Air Marshal Soman met Brigadier Apte at an official function at the RSI in Pune and asked him about his Turkey tour. Apte denied ever being in Turkey.

The person(s) perpetrating the fraud made effective use of Brig Apte’s name to set up a fake email account, which the air marshal believed, police said.

This was when the fraud came to light.

top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities