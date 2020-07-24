e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Online session on holistic living held at PU’s regional centre in Ludhiana

Online session on holistic living held at PU’s regional centre in Ludhiana

Keynote speaker Pooja Gandhi highlighted how different yogasanas and pranayamas can cure and prevent lifestyle disorders such as constipation, stress, depression, PCOS/PCOD, thyroid, diabetes and addictions etc.

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

An online session on ‘Holistic view of life: Health, beauty, happiness and much more’ was organised at the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, on Friday.

The keynote speaker on the occasion was Pooja Gandhi, a practising yogini and R&D manager in an MNC.

The session commenced with a welcome and formal introduction of the speaker by PURC director Prof Ravi Inder Singh and convener Meera Nagpal respectively.

While interacting with the young minds, Gandhi discussed how one can improve our physical and mental well-being without any expensive equipment, gadgets or courses. She covered a variety of topics from building one’s immunity during Covid-19 to fitness and importance of exercising daily. She also talked about some practices that can help individuals lead a healthy and happy life.

Gandhi highlighted how different yogasanas and pranayamas can cure and prevent lifestyle disorders such as constipation, stress, depression, PCOS/PCOD, thyroid, diabetes and addictions etc. She also shared some natural beauty hacks for the students, besides interesting facts like one amla has more Vitamin C than 20 oranges, taking hot and cold baths alternatively is a perfect anti-aging formula, etc.

The session was concluded with an interactive and engaging question-answer round.

Kritika Kochhar, a BA LLB third year student, said, “The session was quite inspiring and I found the health and beauty tips very resourceful and worth trying.”

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In