Only Ravana effigy to be burnt at Ludhiana’s Daresi ground this year

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:10 IST

As Ravana Dahan will be a low-key event this year, no effigy of Meghnath, Khardushan and Kumbhakaran, the mythical symbols of evil, will be burned at Daresi Dussehra ground on Dussehra.

Organisers said that for decades, they used to burn the effigies of Khardushan, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran on separate days as per the chronology depicted in Ramayana. “But this year, we have received permission to organise Ravana Dahan for just one day due to the ongoing pandemic,” they said.

No Ramlila and Dussehra fair will be organised and Ravana Dahan will take place with limited gathering.

Member of Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi), Dinesh Marwaha said, “Many committees burn all the three effigies on Dussehra, but we burn four effigies on separate days as per the chronology of events (their deaths) as depicted in Ramayana. We cannot change our tradition and burn the effigies on a single day. We will only organise Ravana Dahan this year.”

Another member, Kamal Bassi said that Ramlila would not be held this year and instead Ramayana Paath would be organised at Sita Mata Mandir with a limited gathering.

Size of Ravana effigy reduced

Marwaha said that the size of Ravana effigy has also been reduced. Their committee has reduced the height of its effigy from 90 feet to 30 feet.

Effigy maker, Asgar Ali, who is making effigies at Daresi ground for over three decades, said that earlier only the head of Ravana used to be of 30 feet, but this year the entire effigy will be 30 feet tall. The size of Ravana effigy to be burned in Upkar Nagar has also been reduced from 65 feet to 15 feet.

Organisers to broadcast Ravan Dahan live

Marwaha said that they are making arrangements to broadcast the event live through social media and local cable operators so that the public can become a part of the celebration.