Only turbaned men, women exempt from wearing helmet in Chandigarh

In a statement issued on Friday, the traffic police said they will no longer go easy on women not wearing helmets and exemption will only be given to turbaned persons, male or female.

This comes after the amendment in the Motor Vehicle Act was adopted in its entirety. Senior police officials said the provision given under Section 124 of the act to state governments to draft exceptions to this rule had been taken away and the law which states that only turbaned Sikh men and women will be exempted will now be followed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Kewal Krishan said the role of police was only to enforce the law in place and not ask women whether they were Sikh or not.

“For the police, only a turbaned woman is exempted. It is similar in the case of Sikh men. Those who keep their hair uncovered, regardless of religion, will be challaned if they are riding a two-wheeler without a a helmet,” Krishan said.

Earlier, helmetless Sikh women would be exempted from paying the challan.

CHALLANS BEING ISSUED TO WOMEN

As per motorists, the challaning drive began on Thursday, and challans were issued to women for the first time for not wearing helmets since October 2018.

A woman commuter, requesting anonymity, said, “We were stopped and asked for documents to prove that I’m a Sikh.”

DSP Krishan said there was some confusion regarding the new rule, as it had just been readopted. However, a message had been flashed to all challaning inspectors to only use the turban as a mar of exemption and issue challans based on that only, he said.

We are doing this for their own safety, the DSP added.

Police officials said 18 challans for riding without a helmet were to women on Thursday, and nine more challans were issued till Friday afternoon.

TRAFFIC EXPERTS HAIL THE MOVE

Road-safety activist Harpreet Singh said wearing helmets as per ISI standards greatly reduces the chances of a fatal accident, and women shouldn’t be exempted from it, except for the women wearing a keski (turban).

