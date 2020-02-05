e-paper
OPD, OT functioning remains suspended at GMC Patiala

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Members of autonomous joint medical action group holding a protest against Punjab govt
Members of autonomous joint medical action group holding a protest against Punjab govt(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Doctors, paramedical staff and Class-4 employees are protesting against the Punjab government’s move of restructuring administrative setup of the government medical colleges and hospitals.

During the protest OPD, OT and office functioning remained suspended for over two hours.

On Wednesday morning, senior and junior doctors, paramedical staff and Class-4 employees gathered outside the OPD block to hold the protest. They raised slogans against the Punjab government and state health and medical education advisor Dr KK Talwar.

Speaking on the occasion, doctors said that Dr KK Talwar is misguiding Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. They said that the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association (PSMDTA) strongly condemn the dictatorial, confrontational and undemocratic attitude of the medical education and research department.

The association also appealed to the chief minister and medical education and research department for a joint meeting with representatives of all cadres in medical dental, nursing colleges under hospitals to thoroughly discuss their apprehensions on the autonomous agenda, which has been proposed by the state government for restructuring administration of government medical colleges and hospitals.

Dr Darshanjeet Singh Walia, general secretary of the association, said that these institutes need an annual budget of ₹1,500 crore to upgrade them on PGI level.

“The state government should release grants as per requirement under the existing administrative structure. The government’s move of restructuring administrative setup of government medical colleges and hospitals is not in public interest,” Dr Walia said.

They threatened that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will go on an indefinite strike.

“If the state government fails to fulfil our demands and director of medical education and research department does not stop sending unnecessary letters, we all take leave from February 12 and protest against the state government,” he added.

