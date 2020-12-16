Open-air gyms to come up in Greater Noida parks

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:05 IST

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday said it will build open gyms in at least 35 parks across the city for residents to use free of cost.

City Park, the Greater Noida’s largest park, is set to be the first in line for this scheme and is likely to be ready by January, said officials. The tendering process to hire contractors for the remaining parks will be completed by March-end. The authority is expected to spend ₹30 lakh on the open air gym project.

“By next year, at least 35 parks will have open gyms. These facilities will help in keeping the visitors fit and healthy,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.

The gym will be equipped with air walkers, sit-up benches, exercise bars, sit-up stations and rowing machines, among other equipment. Each gym will have guards to ensure that the machines won’t be tampered with, said the officials.

The equipment will be easy to use so that anyone can use it without any special training.

The other parks that are slated to have such open air gyms are the ones at sectors Alpha-I, Alpha-II, Beta-I, Beta-II, Delta-I, Delta-II, Gamma-I, Gamma-II and Swarn Nagri, among other residential areas.

“The gyms will be suitable for all age groups. The ease of accessibility and free usage may even prove to attract the uninitiated Greater Noida residents into a healthier lifestyle,” said Bhooshan.

The authority hopes that, by the end of next year, such open gyms would cover all 35 parks in the city. According to the officials, the city has about 300 parks in different residential areas.