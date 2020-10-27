e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Open school exam: 1,953 Class 10 students appear for English paper in Ludhiana, dub it easy

Open school exam: 1,953 Class 10 students appear for English paper in Ludhiana, dub it easy

Overall, the open school students found the English paper easy. According to some, however, the grammar part of the exam was a bit tricky.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students coming out of the examination centre at Government School in Gobind Nagar, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.
Students coming out of the examination centre at Government School in Gobind Nagar, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh//HT)
         

As many as 1,953 students of Class 10, out of 2,325, appeared in the English exam conducted under the open schooling system here on Tuesday. Besides, four Class 12 students also sat for their compartment exam.

Overall, the open school students found the English paper easy. According to some, however, the grammar part of the exam was a bit tricky.

The Class 12 students had their public administration compartment exam.

District education officer (secondary) Swarnjit Kaur said that the students faced no problems during the examination.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In