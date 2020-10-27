Open school exam: 1,953 Class 10 students appear for English paper in Ludhiana, dub it easy

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:22 IST

As many as 1,953 students of Class 10, out of 2,325, appeared in the English exam conducted under the open schooling system here on Tuesday. Besides, four Class 12 students also sat for their compartment exam.

Overall, the open school students found the English paper easy. According to some, however, the grammar part of the exam was a bit tricky.

The Class 12 students had their public administration compartment exam.

District education officer (secondary) Swarnjit Kaur said that the students faced no problems during the examination.