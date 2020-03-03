Opening pair take the Mickey (and Minie) to leave DY Patil at a loss

cities

DY Patil High School versus Angel Mickey and Minie School

Pre quarter-finals; Venue: Law College cricket ground

Toss: Angel Mickey and Minie School won toss, decided to bowl

Brief scores: DY Patil High School 117 for 2 in 20 overs (Harshwardhan Kakade 40 (46b); Prathamesh Waghmare 55 (54b); Anil Garad 1-7) lost to Angel Mickey and Minie School 121 for 0 in 10.5 overs (Atharva Junnarkar 68 (34b); Sanskar Babbe 31 (32b); Siddhesh Gurav2-15 )

Result: Angel Mickey and Minie School won by 10 wickets

22 Extras 12

11 Fours 13

0 Sixes 0

0 Dropped catches 0

0 Maiden overs 0

12 Misfields 7

Game changing moments:

Unbeaten 121-run partnership

The opening pair of Atharva Junnarkar (68 in 34 balls) and Sanskar Babbe (31 in 32 balls), ensured that Angel Mickey and Minie School crossed the finish line without losing any wickets. The two were top-class with their batting, with Junnarkar attacking from the start and Babbe focusing on rotating the strike. Junnarkar was strong on the leg and off, and hit at least one boundary every over.

Half century in vain

In the first inning, it was Prathamesh Waghmare’s 55 which helped DY Patil High School put on a decent score. Waghmare, who plays club cricket, was managing to find gaps regularly and was quick running between the wickets. “We need to improve our bowling and fielding, batting-wise we are good as a unit,” added Waghmare.

Best batsman: Atharva Junnarkar

Batting style: right hand batsman; batting position: opener; runs: 68; balls 34; 4s: 10; 6s: 0

Strike rate: 200

“I was getting too many easy balls so I decided to play attacking shots from the first over. I decide my style of play according to the bowling; if they are bowling a good line and length, I don’t go for attacking shots.

Best Bowler: Anil Garad

Bowling style: right arm, medium pace; bowling position: second change; overs: 2; wickets 1; runs 7; dotballs: 6; economy: 3.5

“I generally bowl second change, as my job is to control run flow. I focus on bowling dot deliveries.”

Coach’s corner

Yogesh Shete, Angel Mickey and Minie School

“The century batting partnership was the most satisfactory thing of the match. I will like to see an improvement in the bowling performance in the quarter-finals”.

Rakesh Ahire, DY Patil High School

“Bowlers should pitch in right areas. It is my biggest concern. Batting, we do not have many issues. Today as well, we had a decent score, but bowling was very weak”.