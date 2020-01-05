e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
‘Operation Khushi’ reuniting lost children with parents

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
A special team of the Prayagraj police has succeeded in reuniting lost children with their parents under a special campaign known as Operation Khushi, a police officer said.

Additional superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand had launched ‘Operation Khushi’ last year, reuniting dozens of lost children with their parents.

Circle officer, Bairana, Ratnesh Singh has continued the drive. The police also take help of social activists and NGOs for counselling children.

Most of the children rescued from railway stations, bus stations and other public places were those who had run away from home after being scolded by their parents for not concentrating on studies or other reasons.

In a recent drive, the police team traced the parents of a nine-year-old boy Gaurav who was lodged at the child shelter in Khuldabad. Childline members had rescued the boy from the Allahabad railway station around 20 days ago.

Gaurav provided some clues about his native place Patna, after which the team located the parents after speaking to officials at Khusrupur police station in Patna.

The police there confirmed that a missing complaint about Gaurav was lodged at Khusrupur police station.

On Saturday, Gaurav’s parents Guddu Chaudhary and Reena arrived in Prayagraj where they were reunited with their son. The parents said Gaurav ran away from home after they scolded him for playing with his friends and not concentrating on his studies.

On December 27, another child Heera Soni, 9, was reunited with parents who arrived from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

Heera was also rescued from Allahabad railway station and lodged at a child shelter in Rajruppur.

Heera had left home alone for his uncle’s house, boarded a train and reached Prayagraj.

Circle officer Ratnesh Singh said the drive was putting the smile back on the faces of lost children who were rescued from different places and lodged at child shelters in the city. More such children would be rescued soon and their parents would be traced, Singh added.

Photo: A child recently reunited with his parents

