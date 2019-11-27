e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Opposed to city’s compressive mobility plan? Here’s your chance to make a suggestion

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar has instructed the administration to invite suggestions and objection to the new compressive mobility plan (CMP) prepared by Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

PMRDA will issue a public notification citing the phone numbers and emails people can send in their views too.

PMRDA had appointed Larsen & Toubro to prepare the CMP for Pune city and region.

L&T representatives has made a presentation to the Pune Urban Mobility Transport Authority (Pumta), headed by the divisional commissioner.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Vikram Kumar, PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal, PMPML managing director Nayana Gunde and PMRDA’s chief executive officer Pravinkumar Devare were present at the meeting.

Mhaisekar said that traffic is major issue for urban ciities and the PMRDA regions. Considering there is need to prepare a comprensive plan to address traffic for the whole region, it is important to have the participation of all sectors in the planning; this includes suggestions and objections.

The divisional commissioner also took a review of the ongoing metro, ring road and High Capacity Mass Transport Route (HCMTR) works.

