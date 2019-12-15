e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cities

Opposition gets the much-needed ammo

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:14 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra and Naresh Kamath
Pradip Kumar Maitra and Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ammunition, amid the three-party government’s hopes of a peaceful week-long winter session, which starts on Monday.

In a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his “Rape in India” remark, Gandhi said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman.”

Taking it as an opportunity to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP held statewide protests condemning the Congress leader. While the Sena, which has always held Savarkar in high esteem, has expressed its displeasure, it refrained from criticising the Congress on whose support, it is currently running the state government, along with the NCP. Leader of opposition in the legislative Assembly and former CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded a public apology from Gandhi and accused him of not understanding the contribution of the late freedom fighter. He said the Opposition will move a resolution in the House to condemn the remarks. “His remarks have sparked countrywide protests and we will not keep quiet,” he said. By raising the issue in the legislature during the ongoing session, the BJP is trying to create a rift between the Shiv Sena and Congress, the ruling parties who are not on the same page over Savarkar’s ideology. The Sena reportedly faced embarrassment over the statement, as earlier it had supported Savarkar and even demanded Bharat Ratna for him.

Although party leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray did not utter a word against the Congress leader.

“We have made our stand clear on the issue on Saturday itself… If the BJP really respects the principles of Savarkar, why was it not attaching the land that extends from Sindhu to the mainland of India, instead of enacting a bill on minorities (particularly Hindus) in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” said Thackeray.

“The Sena should not just rest on tweeting, but should make Rahul Gandhi apologize for this disgraceful statement,” said Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson, BJP. “Thackeray should now choose between Satta (power) and Savarkar,” he added.

Meanwhile, Savarkar’s clan jumped into the fray, asking the Sena to kick out the Congress from the state government. “On many occasions, Thackeray had said that he will publicly beat anyone insulting Savarkar,” said Ranjeet, grandson of Savarkar.

The BJP, meanwhile, has also embarked on 24-km protest from Veer Savarkar Udyan at Borivli to Veer Savarkar memorial at Shivaji Park.

Raut tried to placate the situation putting the onus on state Congress leaders to explain the contribution of Savarkar to Gandhi. “I appeal to the Maharashtra Congress leaders to send the autobiography of Veer Savarkar to Rahul Gandhi so he understands his contribution and it clears his misconception about this great leader,” said Raut.

The Congress said it will not compromise on its secular ethos. “The MVA will have to confine itself to the CMP. The Congress does not subscribe to the Hindutva agenda of the BJP. We are hopeful the Sena will work within the CMP to ensure smooth working in the government,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

top news
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities