Home / Cities / Opposition in NMMC approves ₹200-cr projects in BJP’s absence

Opposition in NMMC approves ₹200-cr projects in BJP’s absence

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:43 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and the opposition clashed on Friday over project worth ₹200-crore being approved.

Taking advantage of the absence of the BJP members at the standing committee meeting that had been preponed, the opposition approved proposals worth around ₹200 crore. The ruling party has alleged conspiracy by the civic secretary and demanded her suspension.

The standing committee meeting that is usually held at 11am was preponed to 10am by the civic administration. While the opposition members, including a BJP rebel corporator reached on time, the BJP claimed that its members had not been informed. The opposition got a member Ranganath Auti to chair the meeting and took up the proposals which were approved within 10 minutes.

Taking objection, standing committee chairman Navin Gavte said, “We were not informed about the change of timing. We came as per the 11am meeting and that can be checked on CCTV cameras. There are some signatures of our members on the attendance sheet which are forged.”

Gavte added that they have written to the municipal commissioner complaining about civic secretary Chitra Baviskar, demanding her suspension.

NMMC secretary Chitra Baviskar said, “The information on the meeting had been given to all as usual. The quorum was also as per the norm.”

Gavte said, “We have asked for the standing committee meeting to be held on Tuesday to take up the same proposals on the agenda as this meeting was illegal.”

Refuting the allegations of the ruling party, Shiv Sena opposition leader Vijay Chougule said, “The changed timing had been communicated to all members through WhatsApp. Everyone had seen the message and it is on record. Even former mayor Sagar Naik was present in the civic headquarters.”

Chougule said the meeting was conducted as per law in the presence of eight standing committee members. “Several of the proposals had been stalled as there were demands of cuts and commissions. Today, all proposals, including those of the ruling party members, were passed.”

