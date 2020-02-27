Opposition misleading people on CAA: Nadda

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:40 IST

Solan/Shimla

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday accused the opposition of misleading people by spreading misinformation on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While addressing a felicitation rally at Solan on his first visit to Himachal Pradesh after being appointed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief, Nadda said some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere politically.

“The population of our Hindu brethren in Pakistan has dropped to 3% from 23% in 1947. In Bangladesh, only 7% are left. Where did they go? They were either forced to convert or were persecuted,” he said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh all talked about bringing them to India but nobody did it. “It is PM Modi who has done it,” he added.

The BJP chief said the Modi government toughened the NIA Act to probe terror cases abroad and extradite people who carried out terror activities in India and fled to a foreign country.

“Under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, the government can declare a person involved in terror activities as a terrorist without having to wait to prove it in court. This is the power PM Modi gave to India,” Nadda said.

“Today, India is marching towards becoming a five-trillion dollar economy and we are the world’s fifth largest economy,” he said. “However, our opponents don’t want these things to be discussed and are trying to deflect attention to the violence in Delhi,” the BJP chief said.

The opposition wants people to forget that US president Donald Trump came to India and in his 28-minute speech showered praises on the government of India.

Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, Nadda said it is a step that made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India. “It is not just an emotional issue but a stride to bring J&K into the mainstream,” the 59-year-old leader said.

“India has become one country constitutionally under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Nadda said after nullification of Article 370, anti-corruption law came into force in J&K and probe has begun.

“The leaders in Jammu and Kashmir who swindled public money will now be in jail or on bail,” he added.

Nadda said he was fortunate to have got the opportunity to lead the world’s largest party, which is free of nepotism, caste and religion on which other parties thrive.

“In the BJP, ideology is supreme. Here a common worker becomes the Prime Minister or the national president,” he said.

Appreciating the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal for its public welfare schemes, Nadda expressed confidence that BJP workers will work hard to retain power in the next assembly election.

“I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to lead the BJP. I will perform my duties with utmost sincerity. I will never let you down,” he told party workers here.

INDIA SET TO BE $5 TRILLION ECONOMY: ANURAG

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said India has taken a great leap by becoming world’s fifth largest economy and PM Modi has set a target to make India 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025. He said in the last five years India’s economy grew by one trillion dollars.

“We are working tirelessly to achieve the new target,” Thakur said. He extended best wishes to Nadda and expressed confidence that he will take the party to new heights.

IT IS BJP’S GOLDEN ERA: SHANTA

In his address, veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar said it is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s golden era and it is the responsibility of party workers to keep the momentum going. “Remember, it doesn’t take much time for things to change. Ensure there are no mistakes,” he said, adding that it is a fortunate moment for people of Himachal that a person from the state is heading the world’s largest party.

JAI RAM LISTS ACHIEVEMENT

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said it is a matter of pride that Nadda is the national president of BJP. “This a boon for us as BJP government is in power in Himachal as well as the Centre,” he said.

While listing the achievements of his regime in last two years, the CM expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power again in 2022.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal Bindal described Nadda as a true leader and assured him that he will further strengthen the party in Himachal.