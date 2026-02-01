At least 10 people were killed in two road mishaps in Patna and Buxar districts on Sunday, police said, adding about half a dozen others got injured in the accidents. 10 killed in separate road mishaps in Bihar

About 2 am on Sunday, an auto-rickshaw going towards Ara collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Lekhantola bridge under Bihta police station. In the incident, five people died on the spot while one died during treatment. Two others were under treatment. Dial 112 and local police reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital, police added.

The victims were returning to Ara after attending ‘Urs’ at Maner Dargah. They were identified as Md Guddu (35), Md Imtiyaj alias Bullet (32), Md Sahjad (26) and his wife Najni Khatoon (21), son Safan (3) and daughter Alfiya (1.5-yr-old) of Bhojpur district.

SHO of Bihta police station Amit Kumar said the truck had been seized and its driver arrested.

In another road accident amid dense fog on Sunday morning in Buxar district, four people, including an SSB jawan, died on the spot on the four-lane highway near Chanda village under Naya Bhojpur police station, while one person was seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as SSB jawan Sujit Kumar Pandey and Omkar Pandey, residents of Kritsagar village under Krishnabrahm police station, Girija Devi, of Nenua village under Dumraon police station and Manju Devi of Bharkhara village under Brahmpur police station.

It is reported that all of them were going together to Buxar’s Ramrekha Ghat for a wedding invitation and for the Maghi Snan (a religious bath). During this time, due to the dense fog near Chanda, their car first collided with a truck ahead of them. Before the driver could recover, another speeding truck coming from behind hit the car with great force. The double collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and four people died on the spot.

It is suspected that due to the fog, the driver could not properly judge the approaching vehicle and lost control due to high speed, leading to the accident. Hearing the loud sound of the collision, villagers from surrounding areas rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

Naya Bhojpur police reached the spot and started rescue operations. A JCB machine had to be called in to remove the bodies from the car. The police took all the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem examination.

Naya Bhojpur SHO Chandan Kumar said a search was underway for the unknown vehicle that caused the collision, and a thorough investigation was being conducted into the entire incident. He added that extra caution was necessary on the four-lane highway during foggy conditions.

Three drowned, bodies of two found

ARA Three people were drowned while bathing in Sone river at Painsathwa Sone Ghat at Purana Haripur village under Koilwar police station, police said on Sunday.

By late evening, the bodies of two had been recovered, while the search for one child was underway, they added.

The deceased were identified as Lado, 13, and Gaurav, 15, both residents of Haripur. Search continues for Vishal Kumar (20).

The incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday when seven children reached the ghat to bathe. While bathing, one child started drowning, and another extended his hand to save him, but he too began to drown.

Seeing both children drowning, Vishal also came forward to save them, but the water swept him away as well. The other children present in the river, witnessing the horrific accident, ran out of the river and raised an alarm.

By the time people arrived, all three had drowned, Koilwar SHO Narottam Chandra said.

Upon receiving information, police, with the help of local divers, launched a rescue operation.

Within an hour, the SDRF team also reached the spot and continued its search in the river for the missing youth.

SHO Chandra said a continuous search operation was underway to find the missing young man.