1,000 yoga instructors to be inducted in Haryana: Vij

While chairing a district-level event on International Yoga Day at Subhash Park in Ambala Cantt, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said that to promote yoga, 1,000 yoga instructors will be inducted in state.

“We will provide these instructors at every place where residents will gather to perform yoga. The draft has been approved and recruitment is expected to conclude this month. Other than this, we will set up yoga centres at 6,500 villages in state,” the minister said.

“At the venue, 50 people, including DC Vikram Singh, SSP Hamid Akhtar, SDM (City) Sachin Gupta and other officials, took part in the event following the Covid19 protocol. The celebration was observed at 1,100 places in 22 districts of Haryana and 50 places in district where 50 participants were allowed,” Vij added.

The minister, who is also a local MLA, had to face protest by some locals who are demanding entry for all at the park (worth ₹25.8 crore) that was inaugurated by Vij in April.

Due to security reasons and theft incidents soon after the park was opened, its committee started issuing passes for those entering the premises after it was reopened as Covid cases dropped.

City MLA Aseem Goel performed yoga at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Sector 10, Ambala. He said that ‘pranayam’ has helped many Covid patients to recover early.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, officials and local MPs and MLAs participated in Yoga camps organised at the district headquarters on International Yoga Day on Monday.

As per the Covid protocol, only 50 people were allowed to participate in the Yoga camps. Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said in Kurukshetra, 2,500 people performed Yoga at 50 Yoga camps.

The arrangements were made for live telecast of the programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Special vaccination driver was also launched on the occasion. Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma said around 40,000 people were given the jab at 150 vaccination centres in district.

Kurukshetra health department officials said that 22,445 people were given the jab at 123 vaccination centres set up in district.