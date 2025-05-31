10.3 kg filarial scrotum successfully operated in Prayagraj

: In a medical achievement, doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, affiliated with Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) in Prayagraj, have successfully performed surgery to remove a massive 10.3-kilogram filarial scrotum. The patient had been suffering from chronic lymphatic filariasis, a parasitic infection that caused severe swelling of the scrotum. The surgery was led by noted plastic surgeon and vice-principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Dr Mohit Jain, who said the procedure was technically challenging. (For representation only)

The patient, a 43-year-old man from a village in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, had been living with the condition for several years. Doctors said the severe swelling of the scrotum was due to a parasitic infection, commonly seen in cases of lymphatic filariasis (LF). The infection caused major enlargement and deformity of the genital area. The surgery was led by noted plastic surgeon and vice-principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Dr Mohit Jain, who said the procedure was technically challenging.

“The patient’s genitalia had developed a rare ‘Ram’s horn’ deformity, which we were able to reconstruct successfully. More than the weight, the real victory lies in restoring the patient’s dignity and quality of life,” said Dr Jain. The careful surgery involved the removal of dense, lymph-filled tissue weighing over 10 kg. Dr Jain said such cases of Scrotal Elephantiasis, though rare, are seen in tropical regions and often result from prolonged, untreated filariasis.

Dr Vinayak Siddharth, Dr Yasharth Sharma, and Dr Shivam Mittal supported Dr Jain in the operation.

The anaesthesia team was led by assistant professor Dr Anamika Pandey. Her role was key in keeping the patient stable during the long procedure.“This was a rare and high-risk case. The surgical team showed remarkable coordination and sensitivity throughout the process,” Dr Jain added.