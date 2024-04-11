11 booked for assaulting six wrestlers in Gurugram Sector 79

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday booked 11 men for allegedly assaulting six wrestlers, including two juveniles, who were practising the sport in the government academy in Sector 79. The Gurugram Police on Tuesday booked 11 men for allegedly assaulting six wrestlers, including two juveniles, who were practising the sport in the government academy in Sector 79. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at about 6.30am when more than 15 men forcibly entered the Nav Shakti Academy in Naurangpur with rods and wooden sticks and attacked the wrestlers. The others present in the academy raised an alarm but before the police could reach the institution, the suspects had escaped on their motorbikes, the police said.

According to the police, four wrestlers sustained severe injuries and multiple fractures each and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 9. The two juveniles had minor injuries, the police said.

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified 11 people who belong to Shikohpur village, in Sector 78. A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that they had identified the 11 suspects and detained three of them from different areas and they were being questioned.

Lokesh Kumar, the complainant, said that he was walking towards the academy from his house at about 6.00am when two men on a motorbike intercepted him and started harassing him. “After a tiff, I went to the academy but these two men along with more of their friends entered the hall where we were practising and started hitting us. Some of the other wrestlers fled and informed the police,” he said.

Bijender Singh, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station said that a team was sent to the spot within 10 minutes after a distress call was received on Tuesday.

“We have scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspects. We have also formed four teams to continue the probe. We have recorded the statements of the victims who are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Singh said the reason behind the altercation is still not clear and the police are questioning more people.

A case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station, the police said.