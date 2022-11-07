11 lakh diyas lit up on Sangam banks on Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali celebrations were held in Prayagraj with 11 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) being lit up on the ghats of Ganga, Yamuna and the vast sandy banks of Sangam, on Monday.

District administration officials confirmed 11 lakh diyas were lit up on Sangam banks by devotees who arrived in large numbers to celebrate the occasion.

For Hindus, the day is special as it marks the auspicious Kartik Purnima.

A large number of devotees took a dip at Sangam (confluence of three rivers), on the occasion.

While majority took the dip at the Sangam, the Balua ghat, on the banks of Yamuna, too witnessed heavy rush of devotees eager to take a dip in the river. Taking dip in Yamuna is considered to be equally auspicious on this day. Special programmes were held on various ghats of the city wherein large number of people lit diyas (earthen lamps).

At one such programme organised at Balua Ghat, about 10,000 diyas were lit up. Similar programme was held at Sangam banks where people lit up 11 lakh diyas at Qila Ghat (Fort Ghat) on the Yamuna banks.

The district administration made special arrangements on Sangam ghats to enable people to celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas all along the ghats.

The district administration had also taken efforts to make the day special for which elaborate arrangements were made to facilitate people light up diyas along Sangam area.

The rough and uneven patches along the Sangam banks were levelled by the administration to ensure smoother movement of the devotees who arrived in thousands.

Present students of the department of Fine Arts of Allahabad University made sand sculpture on the Sangam banks.

The Kartik Purnima, this year, is on two days and thus would also be observed on Tuesday, when Sikh community would celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday.