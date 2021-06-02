Home / Cities / Others / 11 more black fungus patients admitted to Lucknow’s KGMU
11 more black fungus patients admitted to Lucknow’s KGMU

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:24 PM IST

LUCKNOW Eleven more patients of black fungus (mucormycosis) were admitted to the King George’s Medical University on Wednesday while 200 more amphotericin B injections were distributed for such patients in private hospitals.

Till now, 250 black fungus patients have been admitted to the KGMU while at least 50 patients were under treatment at different private hospitals. While those at government hospitals were getting amphotericin B injections, patients admitted to private hospitals had to purchase these injections from Red Cross Society in Lucknow.

“We operated upon six patients during the past 24 hours,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The fresh stock of injections was of a different company than the stock distributed earlier by the Red Cross, hence a few attendants called up their doctors before procuring the injections for patients.

