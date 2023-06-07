Project Sambandh: Gorkha Rifles to hold outreach event for ex-servicemen & Army widows in Sitapur

LUCKNOW As part of ‘Project Sambandh’, aimed to support kin of Army personnel, the 11th Gorkha Rifles Regiment will conduct an outreach programme for ex-servicemen and Army widows at the Zila Sainik Board in Sitapur on Thursday. 11th Gorkha Rifles Regiment. (Sourced)

A team from the 11th Gorkha Rifles Regiment Centre, Lucknow (GRRC), under the Madhya U.P. Sub Area Headquarters, is organising the programme to address the grievances of veterans, and widows of ex-servicemen on the functioning of several of the services and benefits they are bound to receive.

This outreach programme is taking place under the umbrella of Project Sambandh, which was started as a support initiative for the next of kin and family members of army officers who lost their lives under non-operational circumstances, such as ailments, suicides, accidents, etc.

This programme will focus on addressing concerns regarding the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) portal registrations, redressal of queries about SPARSH, the portal for pension services for the aforementioned groups, collection of data on ex-servicemen and veer naris, and awareness and clarifications on queries regarding other supportive schemes made available for them by the state and central governments, as well as medical check-ups.

The attendees will be assisted in accessing all the benefits of the schemes designed for them. The medical check-ups will be conducted by a team sourced from Sitapur itself, as directed by district magistrate. DM Sitapur Anuj Kumar Singh, chief medical officer, records officers from the Army, specifically from the GRRC (Lucknow), among others, will be present at the outreach programme to manage and coordinate the efforts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON