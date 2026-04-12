14 cyber fraudsters held for providing mule accounts

New Delhi: Fourteen people have been arrested for allegedly running a syndicate that provided mule bank accounts to cyber frauds and siphoning off the cheated money through a gaming-based application, police said on Saturday. An officer said the accused also facilitated fake investment schemes, part-time jobs, and other online scams. (Representative photo)

An officer said the accused also facilitated fake investment schemes, part-time jobs, and other online scams.

According to police, an analysis of mule accounts operating in southwest Delhi revealed a pattern of suspicious transactions linked to online fraud complaints registered on the national cybercrime portal. The probe also led to the network that allegedly recruited individuals in exchange for commissions to provide bank accounts, SIM cards and ATM cards.

During the probe, police identified a mule account holder, who allegedly provided his bank account to his cousin, who was apprehended from Shaheen Bagh. Their interrogation led to the arrest of another accused. Subsequent raids in Noida led to the arrest of three other accused, who were allegedly involved in arranging and supplying bank accounts. The probe led to other accused, whose interrogation revealed the role of another accused.

DCP (southwest) Amil Goel said the six suspects were operating from a Laxmi Nagar office and running an online gaming betting racket. “The cheated money was routed through gaming accounts to conceal its origin.

Police said ₹79,000 in cash, 28 mobile phones, 17 passbooks, three laptops and 23 ATM cards were recovered during the raids.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway.