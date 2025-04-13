1,450 cr proposal forwarded for Salori-Hetapatti four-lane bridge

The survey for the proposed four-lane bridge from Salori to Hetapatti over the Ganga has been completed, and its Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared. The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹1,450 crore, out of which the UP State Bridge Corporation will spend ₹900 crore on construction, while the Irrigation Department will acquire land at an estimated cost of ₹550 crore. The 58-year-old Shastri Bridge over the Ganga (File)

The UP State Bridge Corporation has prepared a budget proposal along with the DPR and sent it to the headquarters of the Public Works Department (PWD) for approval.

In view of the frequent breakdowns on the 58-year-old Shastri Bridge over the Ganga, the need for a new bridge connecting Prayagraj to Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and other districts of the Purvanchal region towards Jhunsi had long been felt.

Considering the massive traffic expected during Mahakumbh 2025, the need for a bridge parallel to the Shastri Bridge was further highlighted. This issue was discussed during a special meeting of the state cabinet held in the Arail area during the Mahakumbh.

Following the specially convened cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced plans for four new bridges over the Ganga and Yamuna, which included the Salori-Hetapatti bridge.

Officials of the UP State Bridge Corporation had sent their survey report to the PWD headquarters in the last week of March. The corporation has proposed ₹900 crore for the bridge construction, while the Irrigation department has prepared a budget of ₹450 crore for acquiring land from Salori STP to the IERT ramp and farmers’ land towards the Hetapatti locality, besides ₹100 crore for other related works.

According to officials, the survey work was completed promptly after the special cabinet meeting, raising hopes that the budget for the construction of the bridge will be released soon.

According to Rohit Mishra, Project Manager at the UP State Bridge Corporation, the survey report along with the proposed cost has been forwarded to the PWD headquarters. The final decision on the project will be taken at the government level, he added.

Further, executive engineer of the irrigation department, Prayagraj, Digvijay Narayan Shukla said that a proposal for land acquisition had been prepared after conducting a survey. He informed that a large portion of the required land belongs to farmers and the army.