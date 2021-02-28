1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s
PUNE The Maharahstra health department recorded 1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday, with which the city’s active case count crossed the 15,000 mark.
As of Sunday, 15,005 active patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation, which is close to double of what Mumbai has recorded; Mumbai has reported 8,299 active cases.
Pune has totally reported 4,09,821 Covid-19 cases, of which 3,86,705 have recovered.
The death toll for Pune district stands at 8,111.
Pune city has reported 790 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its count to 2,09,269. One death was reported which puts the death toll at 4,575.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported four deaths taking its death toll to 1,333.
With 399 new cases reported on Sunday, the count went up to 1,02,246, while Pune rural reported 396 new cases, which took the count to 98,306. With one new death, the death toll stands at 2,154.
As of Sunday, 3,753 patients were discharged in the state, so 20.24 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the state is 93.95%. Also, 8,293 new cases in the state took the count to 21.55 lakh. With 62 new deaths, the death toll stood at 53,358. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.42%. Currently, 3,35,492 people are in home quarantine and 3,332 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.
