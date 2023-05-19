Teenage girl made to drink poison for resisting advances in Kaushambi

PRAYAGRAJ A 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed for protesting against harassment in Pashchim Sharira area of Kaushambi on Wednesday. The accused youth forced the girl to drink water laced with some poisonous substance, which led to her death. An FIR has been lodged against the youth and efforts are on to trace him, said police. An FIR has been lodged against the youth and efforts are on to trace him, said police. (HT Photo)

A resident of a village in Paschim Sharira area, the teenage girl had gone to Bakarganj Intermediate College to pick up her younger sister when the incident took place on Wednesday. In a complaint given to police, the victim’s mother said that her daughters were returning home at around 12 noon when one Anuj Dwivedi of Fatehpur harassed her elder daughter. He forced her to drink water laced with poisonous substance when she protested. Anuj fled when younger daughter raised an alarm.

Locals informed the family of the incident and admitted the girl to the district hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A police team also reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination. SHO Abhilash Tiwari said that an FIR has been lodged on complaint of the girl’s mother and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.

