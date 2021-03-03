1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department.

This takes the district’s progressive count to 4,13,000, of which 3,89,000 have recovered and 16,491 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation. The death toll stands at 8,119, with four new deaths due to the infection reported in the district on Wednesday.

Pune city reported 857 new cases which took its count to 2,11,256. One death reported on Wednesday put the death toll at 4,579.

PCMC reported 461 new cases which took its count to 1,03,237, with one death reported on Wednesday, putting the death toll at 1,334.

Pune rural reported 378 new cases which took the count to 99,129. Two new deaths reported on Wednesday put the death toll at 2,157.

Also, 6,559 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which took the discharged count to 20,43,000.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.77%.

Also, 9,855 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, which took the progressive count to 21,79,000.