17 NCR stations set to get airport-like makeover

In coming years, as many as 17 railway stations of the North Central Railway (NCR) would not just resemble airports but also offer airport-like facilities to passengers.

For this, the blueprint for redevelopment of the three major stations of the NCR, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central and Gwalior station, is ready. Other stations of NCR will also be redeveloped, officials said.

General manager, NCR, Satish Kumar while confirming the move explained in detail about re-modelling of stations, the new look of the future passenger amenities, railway structures etc. The GM said that Chheoki railway station of Prayagraj has also been included in the list of redevelopment plan.

According to the GM, “A total of 17 railway stations of NCR will be redeveloped wherein preparations are on to provide world class facilities to the passengers. The roadmap for redevelopment of other 14 stations of NCR is being prepared. Soon Agra Cantonment, Agra Fort, Mathura, Aligarh, Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi), Khajuraho, Etawah, Mirzapur, Tundla, Chheoki, Banda, Morena, Chitrakoot and Datia railway stations will be given a new look.”

For this, the Railways has also selected a consultancy agency.

The master plan of the stations is being prepared only on the suggestion of the agency. Speaking to media persons at NCR headquarters, the GM said that an amount of ₹790 crore would be spent on Prayagraj Junction, ₹712 crore on Kanpur Central and ₹534.79 crore on Gwalior station.

GM said that the development of railway stations is being done keeping in view the coming 30-40 years. Factors like population in the year 2060 has been kept in mind. Apart from construction of foot over bridges (FOBs), concourse retiring room, waiting room, food plaza and parcel office will be constructed at the stations. Escalators, lifts will be installed to connect each FOB and platforms. There will be arrangements for green building certification, specially-abled friendly building, rain water harvesting, solar panels on the roof, multilevel parking, he added.

About ₹5,000 crore will be spent for the redevelopment of 17 railway stations of NCR. At present, the budget of only three stations, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Gwalior has been approved, in which ₹2000 crore will be spent. The maximum expenditure in this will be on the redevelopment of Prayagraj Junction, he added.