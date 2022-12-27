Home / India News / 17-year-old girl attacked with battery acid in Assam’s Barpeta; accused arrested

17-year-old girl attacked with battery acid in Assam's Barpeta; accused arrested

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 02:28 PM IST

This was the second such incident reported in Assam in the past three days. On Monday, a businessman was arrested in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district for attacking a woman in her 30s with acid.

Police said the girl was allegedly attacked after the victim decided to end a relationship with the accused (Representative Photo)
By Utpal Parashar

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with battery acid allegedly by a 20-year-old man in Assam’s Barpeta, the accused has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mazdia village under Sarthebari police station on Sunday night when the girl was returning home after attending a cultural programme.

Police said the girl was allegedly attacked after the victim decided to end a relationship with the accused.

“Initial investigations show that the victim and the accused were in a relationship and the girl broke up with the man recently. Upset over this, the accused Meher Ali, attacked her with batter acid (sulphuric acid),” said Pradip Saikia, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Barpeta.

Police said the girl sustained injuries on her neck and shoulder and was admitted to a local hospital. She was discharged on Monday after her condition improved.

Police said have arrested Meher Ali and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

This was the second such incident reported in Assam in the past three days. On Monday, a businessman was arrested in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district for attacking a woman in her 30s with acid.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

