17-yr-old kanwariya killed, 7 injured in accident in Gorakhpur

A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed and seven others were injured after an uncontrolled dumper hit the tractor-trolley they were travelling in, under Shahpur police station in Gorakhpur in the wee hours of Sunday. The dumper driver managed to flee from the spot but was arrested after two hours, police said. Police officials said that the deceased has been identified as Akash Gupta, a resident of the village Patra under Pipraich police station of the district. (For representation)

The kanwariyas were going to Moteshwer Mahadev temple in Pipraich after collecting water from the Saryu. When they reached the Dharamshala overbridge, a speeding dumper hit the tractor-trolley, killing one of them and injuring 7 others, police said.

Enraged over the incident, other kanwariyas along with some villagers blocked traffic movement on the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road near Patra village for three hours, while demanding the arrest of the accused driver.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover rushed to the spot and assured the agitated kanwariyas of appropriate action. Following the assurance traffic blockage was removed.

The seven other injured were admitted to a nearby hospital from where two were referred to Baba Raghav Das BRD Medical College where they are undergoing treatment. The other five were discharged after first aid. Abdur Rahman

