Those hospitalised in Dhuri town of Sangrur in Punjab complained of stomach pain and vomiting, associated with drinking contaminated water. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
19 hospitalised for gastroenteritis in Sangrur village

The Sangrur health department has launched a survey; all those hospitalised due to contaminated water would recover soon, a survey launched to arrive at the root cause
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Sangrur Nineteen residents of Meemsa village near Dhuri town of Sangrur were hospitalised for gastroenteritis after drinking contaminated water on Friday. In the disease, your stomach and intestines are irritated and inflamed. The cause is typically a viral or bacterial infection. Its symptoms are watery diarrhoea and vomiting, with stomach pain, cramping, fever, nausea, and a headache.

The health department has collected samples of drinking water and stool. “There are around 758 households in the village and our three teams have covered 200 houses for a door-to-door survey. The situation will be controlled soon,” said Dr Kirpal Singh, senior medical officer, Sherpur Government Hospital.

Sandeep Dass, a village resident, said three members of his family were suffering from the disease after drinking contaminated water. “An announcement has been made from the gurdwara in the village to drink only boiled water and ensure a check-up from the dispensary in case anyone has the symptoms,” he added.

