19-year-old Shimla youth found stabbed to death in Nayagaon

Police have launched a murder probe two days after a 19-year-old boy was found dead in Vikas Nagar, Nayagaon.

The body of the victim, identified as Ashish Kumar, bore two stab wounds in the chest. A native of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, he was found dead near a private school in Vikas Nagar around 8 am on Friday.

Sources said police had detained two accused for the murder and also recovered a weapon, suspected to have been used in the crime. However, cops remained mum on these details.

The victim’s mother, Hemlata, 40, told police that her son had shifted to Mohali from Shimla just 10 days before his murder and was working with a property dealer in Nayagaon.

After her son did not respond to multiple calls on Thursday, she contacted his employer, Gurinder Singh.

He informed her that on Thursday, Ashish left with his friend Kartik Bhargav in the latter’s car around 7 pm and didn’t return to work the next day.

The mother said she later got to know that the body of a youth was found in Vikas Nagar. She rushed to the Nayagaon police station, where she identified the body as that of her son.

Hemlata further told the police that her son was in a relationship with a girl from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. When contacted, police officials chose not to speak on the issue.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nayagaon police station on Sunday.