19-yr-old girl commits suicide after marriage called off in Pratapgarh

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself after her marriage was cancelled in Pratapgarh district on Thursday. The family members informed police that her marriage had been fixed, but her in-laws suddenly backed out which upset her. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

As per reports, the marriage of the girl from a village under Udaipur police station area in Pratapgarh district was fixed with a boy from a neighbouring village one-and-a-half months ago.

After the marriage was fixed, the girl’s family had been busy with wedding preparations. However, two days ago, the prospective groom and his mother visited the girl’s house and refused to go ahead with the marriage, which upset her.

On Wednesday evening, while her family members were outside from home, the girl went inside her room and hanged herself with her dupatta. After some time, when the mother entered the room, she was shocked to find the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling fan hook.

Hearing the mother’s scream, family members rushed to the house and later informed the police. Station house officer (SHO) Udaipur police station Radheyshyam arrived at he scene, took down the body, and sent it for a postmortem.

SHO Radheyshyam stated that the body has been sent for postmortem, and action will be taken once a complaint is filed by the family.