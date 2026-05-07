2 accused of cow smuggling held after gunfight in Nuh

Nuh: Two men suspected of illegally transporting cattle sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh on Thursday morning after they allegedly fired at personnel at a checkpoint when ordered to stop, an officer said. A case has been registered at Sadar police station (Photo for representation)

According to police, specific inputs were received that two suspects, residents of Ghata Shamshabad under Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station, were transporting cattle in a pickup vehicle for “illegal slaughter” and were likely to pass through a checkpoint towards Rajasthan.

Acting on the information, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team set up a blockade on the Tauru Road, and when the suspects were spotted in a pickup vehicle and signalled to stop, the driver allegedly rammed into the barricades and struck assistant sub-inspector Bhupender Singh, who sustained serious injuries, said superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, Arpit Jain.

The SP said the accused, subsequently, opened fire at the team from country-made pistols and the personnel, first issued warnings and fired in the air, asking the suspects to surrender, and then retaliated, in self-defence, shooting both suspects in the legs, when they allegedly attempted to reload their weapons and fire again.

“The police team acted on credible inputs and carried out the operation in a professional manner. The accused fired at the police party, and necessary action was taken in self-defence,” the SP said.

The accused were overpowered and shifted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh, for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Police recovered two cattle, two country-made pistols, two empty cartridges and one live round from their possession.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station, and a probe is underway to identify other individuals, if involved, the officer added.