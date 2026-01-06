Two Madhubani police personnel were suspended and a show-cause notice was issued to the officer-in-charge of Nagar police station after a video purportedly showing policemen assaulting a biker during a December 31 New Year’s Eve vehicle-checking drive went viral on social media. 2 cops suspended after video of assault on former councillor goes viral

The biker was identified as a former councillor of the Ward Number 42 Madhubani Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation), Ram Udgar Yadav, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and released after he paid the fine.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said that the action was taken against the erring personnel for use of “excess force” than permissible under law.

The viral video shows policemen forcing the biker off his motorcycle and then kicking and punching him. The SP told Hindustan Times that a preliminary inquiry revealed that the use of force by the policemen far exceeded what was permissible under the law.

Following the circulation of the video, the SP ordered an inquiry by the Sadar SDPO. Based on the findings, havildar Tanveer Alam and constable Mahendra Kumar were suspended for their role in the assault. A departmental proceeding has also been initiated against them, while the Nagar police station SHO has been served a show-cause notice for supervisory lapses.

Explaining the sequence of events, the SP said that all police stations had been directed to conduct vehicle checks on New Year’s Eve. During checking at Ram Chowk, the biker allegedly attempted to flee towards Kotwali Chowk after spotting the police. He again tried to escape near Nagar police station, where a policeman pushed him off the motorcycle.

“After he fell, the policemen assaulted him with kicks and punches, which is clearly visible in the video. Such conduct is unacceptable. Police personnel are expected to act with restraint and dignity,” the SP said.

The biker was later subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.