2 criminals arrested after brief exchange of fire in Rohini

New Delhi Two men allegedly involved in multiple cases of snatching, robbery and murder were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police’s special cell in outer Delhi’s Rohini in the early hours of Friday.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the two suspects, identified by their first names Mahesh and Mohit, were allegedly involved in at least five crimes -- murder of a man they suspected of giving information about them, an attempt to murder, a robbery, a vehicle theft, and a snatching -- in the past month alone.

Mahesh and Mohit were out on bail since last September and November, respectively, after being arrested following a shoot-out with the Rohini district police team in September 2019. They did not sustain any injury in that incident.

Police said they received a tip-off on Thursday about the duo passing through Rohini on their way to Rohtak, following which a trap was laid on Helipad Road in Rohini’s Sector 37.

An officer said the two suspects were spotted on a motorcycle around 3am. While the duo took a U-turn and allegedly tried to escape, their bike skid and they fell on the road during the police chase.

According to police, the duo allegedly pulled out their guns and began firing at the police.

Police said the two men fired five rounds at the police -- three of which hit the bulletproof vests of two policemen. “We fired three rounds at them,” said DCP Yadav. While Mahesh was shot near his right knee, Mohit sustained a wound near his left knee.

Police arrested the two and alleged seized two guns and five bullets from their possession.

Police said overall, Mahesh has been involved in 70 cases while Mohit’s name has cropped up in 25 cases.