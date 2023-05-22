Home / Cities / Others / 2 CoBRA commandos injured in gunfight with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur

2 CoBRA commandos injured in gunfight with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Police said that a few Maoists were also believed to be injured in the encounter but no arrest could be made as they escaped into the dense jungle.

Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Sunday night, the Chhattisgarh police said on Monday.

The encounter took place in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Sunday night. (Representative Image)
A statement issued by inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, said, “A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and CoBRA was sent for search operation from Pusnar camp after information about IEDs planted between Pusnar and Hiroli villages under Gangaloor police station limits.”

The encounter started after the Maoists started firing at the team who reached inside the jungle at around 8.15pm, the official said.

“The Maoists managed to escape into the dense jungle after the encounter. Two commandos, Constables Nakul and Mohammad Shahid sustained injuries on their hands and legs in the encounter,” he said.

“The team rushed the injured to the Bijapur district hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger. We believe that a few Maoists were also injured in the gun battle but they managed to escape,” the statement added.

The combing operation of the jungle has been underway since Sunday night.

