 ₹2 lakh reward to booth that gets highest vote percentage: Tripura BJP minister - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 lakh reward to booth that gets highest vote percentage: Tripura BJP minister

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 23, 2024 09:20 AM IST

He said that any booth under Khowai assembly constituency that gets highest votes in terms of percentage, he will personally shall give that booth organisation ₹2 lakh as a reward

Four days before polling at East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Tripura’s parliamentary affairs minister and BJP veteran Ratan Lal Nath on Monday announced 2 lakh reward to any booth in Khowai Assembly constituency that can get highest votes in terms of percentage on the second phase of polling on April 26.

Ratan Lal Nath further said that the opposition INDIA bloc alliance will face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. (@RatanLalNath1)
Ratan Lal Nath further said that the opposition INDIA bloc alliance will face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. (@RatanLalNath1)

Khowai Assembly segment comes under the ST-reserved East Tripura constituency.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Any booth under Khowai assembly constituency that gets highest votes in terms of percentage, I, personally shall give that booth organisation 2 lakh as a reward. Any booth that can get highest gap in terms of percentage... that booth will be given 2 lakh,” he said while speaking at a booth meeting in Khowai district.

Also Read: Real face of TIPRA Motha has been unmasked: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

He further said that the opposition INDIA bloc alliance will face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also alleged that the opposition could not even provide polling agents during the first phase of Lok Sabha polling at West Tripura constituency held on April 19.

“They shall face defeat- a hundred percent. And there is possibility of losing security deposit on their part in this seat as well (like West Tripura seat)”, said Nath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 2 lakh reward to booth that gets highest vote percentage: Tripura BJP minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On