2 lakh reward to booth that gets highest vote percentage: Tripura BJP minister

Four days before polling at East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Tripura’s parliamentary affairs minister and BJP veteran Ratan Lal Nath on Monday announced ₹2 lakh reward to any booth in Khowai Assembly constituency that can get highest votes in terms of percentage on the second phase of polling on April 26. Ratan Lal Nath further said that the opposition INDIA bloc alliance will face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. (@RatanLalNath1)

Khowai Assembly segment comes under the ST-reserved East Tripura constituency.

“Any booth under Khowai assembly constituency that gets highest votes in terms of percentage, I, personally shall give that booth organisation ₹2 lakh as a reward. Any booth that can get highest gap in terms of percentage... that booth will be given ₹2 lakh,” he said while speaking at a booth meeting in Khowai district.

He further said that the opposition INDIA bloc alliance will face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also alleged that the opposition could not even provide polling agents during the first phase of Lok Sabha polling at West Tripura constituency held on April 19.

“They shall face defeat- a hundred percent. And there is possibility of losing security deposit on their part in this seat as well (like West Tripura seat)”, said Nath.